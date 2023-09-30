DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Another F*C#!N Emo Night?!

The Goldfish
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:00 pm
About

Another fucccckkkiinnn EMO NIGHT!?!?! Emo, Pop Punk, Screamo and more!!!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Goldfish.

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

