DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeru The Damaja (30 Years of The Sun Rises in the East)

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

East Coast hip-hop royalty, and Brooklyn's finest returns. Join us as we celebrate 30 years of Jeru's acclaimed album The Sun Rises in the East.

Jeru the Damaja aka D. Original Dirty Rotten Scoundrel brings his unique "hardcore conscious" style to our hom...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeru The Damaja

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.