Sun Ray | Opening en Maspalomas

Ocean Club Maspalomas
Fri, 22 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLas Palmas de Gran Canaria
€16.53

About

Aterriza al gran opening de SUN RAY en el renovado Ocean Club de Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), con un stage a pie de piscina, zonas VIP y una playa artificial. ¡No te pierdas esta gran fecha el 22 DE DICIEMBRE!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por SUN RAY.
Lineup

Morad

Venue

Ocean Club Maspalomas

Avenida Touroperador Tui, 35100 San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Canary Islands, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

