Top track

felicita - a new family

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

felicita / BFTT

The White Hotel
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

felicita - a new family
Got a code?

About

felicita comes to The White Hotel to present live their sophomore album Spalarkle, which came out on PC Music to critical acclaim earlier this year! Support comes from YCO co-founder and Mutualism collective member BFTT, playing a rare live set.

This is a...

Presented by Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.