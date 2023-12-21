DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Incredible Drunkertons

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Incredible Drunkertons return to C'mon Everybody!

Newly freed from their contract with The Network and fresh off their first performance in 20 years, Sizzle and Funk are excited to bring their greatest hits and maybe even share something new. Each sho Read more

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

