JXMESC + J RHYS + GBNGA

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of UK Rap and Hip-Hop

🎤 LINEUP 🎤

🎤 JXMESC

🎤 J Rhys

🎤 Gbnga

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

JXMESC, J Rhys

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

