Tonic 053: Mike Dennis

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tonic, Bristol's Music & Poetry Party, is all about sumptuous spoken word and magical music-making. The multi-instruments and voice of Mike Dennis, whether live-looping beatbox beneath poetry or conjuring string quartets as if from thin air, join us on Wed Read more

Presented by Tonic.
Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

