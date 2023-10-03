DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pau Mueller es una joven cantautora emergente en el ámbito de la música urbana, con raíces cubano-suizas.
Es una artista multidisciplinaria que cautiva con su carisma y su música. Prepárate para sumergirte en una noche llena de ritmo y energía mientras Pa
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.