House of Glass | Indie Rock Vs 80's

Don Quixote
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Klub Nocturno Presents: House of Glass / Indie vs. 80's

🦇A night filled with Synth-poop, 80s New Wave, Post-punk, and Darkwave bangers...plus a little bit of emo on the side🦇

This is an 18+ event

Presented by: Klub Nocturno

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

