DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

TWELVES Record Fair

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 30 Sept, 1:00 pm
SocialLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

As part of Adaptations this year we have a full programme of fringe events happening across Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House and House of Fu. After the success of last year we are back with TWELVES, a record fair that celebrates the very best format that Read more

Presented by Natural Selection.

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs