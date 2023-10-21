Top track

Amorphous, Nikki Nair, Kehlani - Back Together (feat. Kehlani) - Nikki Nair Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reveries & Funclab present Nikki Nair

TAG Culture
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Amorphous, Nikki Nair, Kehlani - Back Together (feat. Kehlani) - Nikki Nair Remix
Got a code?

Event information

Reveries and Funclab Records join forces to bring you one of the most talked-about producers of 2023 - Nikki Nair.

After a banging EP with Hudson Mohawke, Nikki's coming to Italy for a double date to have us all sweating till morning.

Questo è un evento Read more

Presentato da Overdub Srls.

Lineup

Nikki Nair

Venue

TAG Culture

Via Di Santa Passera 25, 00146 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.