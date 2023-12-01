DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Old Dirty Brasstards are heading to Between The Bridges to throw a festive party and all they want for Christmas is you!
This miraculous night of merriment will be jam-packed with Christmas anthems by Mariah Carey, The Pogues, East 17 and many many more!
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.