FM

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 5 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80

Event information

FM are pleased to announce their “Old Habits Die Hard” 40th Anniversary UK Tour 2024

FM will perform songs from their past 13 albums including their 1984 debut album Indiscreet, plus Tough It Out, Metropolis, Synchronized and many more, plus songs from FM Read more

TGC Presents...

Lineup

FM

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK

Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

