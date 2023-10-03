DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Viens rire aux côtés de Nadège 100 gène et de nos invités le temps d'une soirée.
Pour cette édition, nous recevons Noom Diawara, Boris Chelin, Marine Leonardi, Jean-Benoit Diallo, Imen Lahmar et Fosko !
Tout public.
