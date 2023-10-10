Top track

London Django Collective & Robin Katz - Katz out the Bag (feat. Giacomo Smith)

Gypsy Jazz Sessions (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Tue, 10 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning

Lineup

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

