Taulard + Maraudeur

Petit Bain
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

- Taulard - Taulard a commencé après l'achat d'un vieux synthé à 15 euros au marché aux puces. Après plus de dix ans sur les routes et dans les caves, il est temps de rempiler avec un dernier tour de piste.

- Maraudeur - Inspirées par la coldwave au Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Taulard, Maraudeur

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

