13 Oct - 15 Oct
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Are you ready for Oktoberfest, New York?? Join us outdoors at The Lot On Ten Eyck on October 13-15th for an unforgettable experience with live DJs, food from Bad Luck BBQ, and drinks from Dolly's Swing & Dive. $10 entry per day, $15 for a 3-day pass!!

Presented by MeanRed.

The Lot On Ten Eyck

316 Ten Eyck Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

