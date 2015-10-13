DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Are you ready for Oktoberfest, New York?? Join us outdoors at The Lot On Ten Eyck on October 13-15th for an unforgettable experience with live DJs, food from Bad Luck BBQ, and drinks from Dolly's Swing & Dive. $10 entry per day, $15 for a 3-day pass!!
