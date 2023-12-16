DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Smoking Bambino

La Planeta
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsGirona
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Presentació oficial del disc “Llampigots i bufarandes”

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por NEU! Festival.

Venue

La Planeta

Passeig José Canalejas, 3
Doors open7:30 pm

