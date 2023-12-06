Top track

Maria BC - Adelaide

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maria BC

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maria BC - Adelaide
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Maria BC

12/6/2023 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Ohio-born, Oakland, CA-based artist Maria BC (they/them) has slowly opened up their process over the years, moving from the one-room recording process of 2021 EP Devil’s Rain—careful not to di Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Maria BC

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.