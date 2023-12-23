DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
📟 WAKE UP (WAKE UP)! 📟
IT’S TIME FOR A NU KIND OF 90’S / 00’S DJ NIGHT! 🤘
SOMETIMES WE JUST GOTTA BREAK STUFF, EVEN WHEN LIFE IS PEACHY! 🔪
THIS ONE’S FOR ALL THE PIMPS, THE FREAKS AND THE MAGGOTS
THAT ARE DREAMIN’ TO CELEBRATE THE GOLDEN AGE OF NU...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.