NEGATIVLAND: “IT’S NORMAL FOR SOME THINGS

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:15 pm
GigsGenova
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gli statunitensi Negativland sono un gruppo cult hanno inciso per la sst records che aveva tra i suoi artisti Soundgarden, Meat Puppets, Hüsker Dü, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr.

Da quattro decenni sono una band imprevedibile nella musica contemporanea, i Nega Read more

Presentato da Incadenza.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Negativland

Venue

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica

Giardini Luzzati, Piazza Giardini Luzzati 1, Genoa, Genoa 16123, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

