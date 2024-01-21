DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mesh - Legacy 2024 UK

The Garage
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Often referred to as "Britain's Best Kept Secret In Music", Bristol based alternatve electronic band mesh are embarking a 3 date UK mini tour by popular demand. These Legacy shows will see mesh performing classic songs from their exstensive cataloge

Presented by Vaughn George.

Auger, Mechanical Cabaret, MESH

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

