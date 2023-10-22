DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wild Arrows brings their new EP to Sleepwalk on October 22nd. The clear and shimmering "Rejection Bloom EP" releases on October 20th and is preceded by the bands new single "The Last Day of Summer" out now.
Following the bands last, more challenging album
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.