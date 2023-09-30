Top track

Long Way / 1:11

Hide + PC World | All Waves

Specka
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:30 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HIDE (US) + PC WORLD (UK)

EBM y INDUSTRIAL, PARA RECORDAR.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

PC World

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

