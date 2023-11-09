Top track

Altern-8 - Activ 8 (Come With Me)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Altern8

DEYA Brewery
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJCheltenham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Altern-8 - Activ 8 (Come With Me)
Got a code?

About

DEYA & Byrd Out present: Altern8 (DJ set)

9 November

Watch ya bass bins I'm tellin' ya.

Expect a killer set of house into techno and acid from UK rave veteran Altern8 over a 2 hour set.

Masks encouraged ;)

Support from local dons Hanka (see her at Ban Read more

Presented by Byrd Out.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Altern 8

Venue

DEYA Brewery

Lansdown Industrial Estate, Gloucester Rd, Cheltenham GL51 8PL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.