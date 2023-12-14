Top track

The Mercians - The 'Come Home Eileen' Tour

Saltbox Bar
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:45 pm
GigsNottingham
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come and watch The Mercians and friends perform in December. They will be performing a series of unreleased and recently released tracks. This is their first headline tour and it is not one to be missed!

Supports to be announced.

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The 'Mericans

Venue

Saltbox Bar

Bolero Square, Bellar Gate, Nottingham, England NG1 1LY, United Kingdom
Doors open6:45 pm

