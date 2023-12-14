DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come and watch The Mercians and friends perform in December. They will be performing a series of unreleased and recently released tracks. This is their first headline tour and it is not one to be missed!
Supports to be announced.
This is an 14+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.