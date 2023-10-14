Top track

Carnival Sound Rooftop Party - Shabba Party

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Carnival Sound returns for an Autumn session at Brixtons favourite party destination where you can expect to hear the best in Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Afrobeats & much more.

Covered Roof Terraces + 2 indoor rooms with the Capitals best DJs & guests!

Presented by Shabba.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

