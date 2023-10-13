DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kamahatma live a Nòva

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsNovara
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kamahatma – "anima innamorata", in sanscrito – è un progetto cantautorale nato nella monotonia delle pause caffè di un’azienda chimica; è il progetto cantautorale di Andrea, cresciuto a Trecate, il primo piccolo paese che si incontra attraversando il Ticin Read more

Presentato da nòva.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kamahatma

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

