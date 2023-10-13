DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Danse avec les Drags

Fluctuart
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€16.51
About

VIENS DANSER AVEC LES DRAGS LE TEMPS D’UNE SOIRÉE

Ce tout nouveau concept de soirée immersive prend vie afin de créer une pure communion entre scène et public. 🫶

La soirée sera rythmée de nombreuses performances orchestrées par de merveilleuses créature

Présenté par La Modesty.

Venue

Fluctuart

2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

