DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Victor Flash x Foug’R

La Mano
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday 07/10

It's the return of the infernal duo!

After a triumphant summer tour, Victor Flash is back to inaugurate our new temple of electro music with a selection of hard-hitting hits and EPs that have transcended festival crowds everywhere!

Madmoi Read more

Présenté par La Mano.

Lineup

Victor Flash, Foug’R

Venue

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.