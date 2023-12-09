DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gimme Gimme Disco

The Lower Third
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, & so much more. So hone Read more

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

