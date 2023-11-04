DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bunker Rave w/ Ben Klock

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyHamburg
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

▼ ▼ Bunker Rave w: BEN KLOCK ▼ ▼

w:

BEN KLOCK

DJ FAKO

EK-SISTENZ

MURPHY B2B HAEBN

ONLYLU

Please keep in mind:

🔞 Einlass ab 18+ Jahren / Admission from 18+

🎟 Einlass unter Vorbehalt.

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

