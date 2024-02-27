Top track

Something to Hope For

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Craig Finn: This Is What It Looks Like

The Rainbow Pub
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Something to Hope For
Got a code?

About

Crosstown Concerts presents:

Craig Finn - This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs and Stories
With Special Guest Scott Lavene

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Scott Lavene, Craig Finn

Venue

The Rainbow Pub

The Rainbow, 160 High St, Deritend, Birmingham B12 0LD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.