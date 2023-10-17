DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amy Ching-Yan Lam, Kirby Chen Mages, Steve Kado

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
Free
Please join the Poetic Research Bureau as we celebrate the launch of Toronto poet Amy Chin-Yan Lam’s debut book of poetry, Baby Book, followed by a conversation with Steve Kado. Joining Lam for the reading will be Los Angeles artist Kirby Chen Mages.

Presented by Poetic Research Bureau
Lineup

Steven Kado

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

