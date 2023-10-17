DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Please join the Poetic Research Bureau as we celebrate the launch of Toronto poet Amy Chin-Yan Lam’s debut book of poetry, Baby Book, followed by a conversation with Steve Kado. Joining Lam for the reading will be Los Angeles artist Kirby Chen Mages.
