A Love Electric - White Jesus (feat. John Medeski & Loli Molina)

Todd Clouser's "A Love Electric" w/ Molly Maher

Icehouse
Tue, 12 Dec, 6:00 pm
From $22.93

A Love Electric - White Jesus (feat. John Medeski & Loli Molina)
6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $17 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $23 DAY OF SHOW

Guitarist and Songwriter Todd Clouser ("A fascinating musician" - NPR) presents new music from his A Love Electric and solo songs projects in celebration of two 2023 record releases. "Go...

This is an 18+ event.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

