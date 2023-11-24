Top track

p-rallel - It's a Lundun Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

p-rallel, JAEL & CVSS

The Arch
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

p-rallel - It's a Lundun Thing
Got a code?

About

The New Society bringing a heated line up with London Don P-Rallel, Moluccan musician, producer, deejay and singer Jael, and CVSS

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The New Society.

Lineup

p-rallel, JAEL, Cvss

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.