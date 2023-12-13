DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Very Blessed Christmas!

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, apart from BRIAN BLESSED!

Join national treasure, Brian Blessed, and his little helpers for a Christmas bash like no other: festive fun, Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Brian Blessed

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

