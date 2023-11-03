Top track

Chewed Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Moral High Ground, False Futures, BLOKE, Peak Trading

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chewed Up
Got a code?

About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live proudly present..

THE MORAL HIGH GROUND

The multi-instrumentalist and extremely talented Danny Smartt's main musical project. The Moral High Ground's main ingredients are a lot of high energy and high octane guitars that Read more

Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

BLOKE, False Futures, The Moral High Ground

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs