CU: Bloodworm + Funhaus & Midding

The George Tavern
Mon, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C U Next Tuesday presents:

- Bloodworm

- Funhaus

- Midding

and more

c u there x

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by C U Next Tuesday

Lineup

Funhaus

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

