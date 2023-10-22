DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La légende de Tenshi

Le Mazette
Sun, 22 Oct, 3:00 pm
€9.18
About

15h - 22h

Payant dès 16h

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open3:00 pm

