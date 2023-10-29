DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poetic Funk

The Ton of Brix
Sun, 29 Oct, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Poetic Funk Mothership will be landing @ THE TON OF BRIX

This is a strictly ticket only affair

(A llimited amount of early bird tickets are on sale now )

If you have never been to a Poetic Funk legendary event then you don't know what you have been

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

Patrick Forge

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

