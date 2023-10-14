DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jacques x ad Sol present Dirty Love. Dirty Love is composed of Italy’s finest, Dirty Channels and Eternal Love. After refining their energy on renowned stages, such as Polifonic, they are coming to London, to showcase their timeless Italo Disco and House b
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.