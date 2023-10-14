DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jacques x ad Sol invites Dirty Love + DJibouti

The Steel Yard
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:59 pm
GigsLondon
£13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jacques x ad Sol present Dirty Love. Dirty Love is composed of Italy’s finest, Dirty Channels and Eternal Love. After refining their energy on renowned stages, such as Polifonic, they are coming to London, to showcase their timeless Italo Disco and House b Read more

Presented by Jacques x ad Sol
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dirty Love, Djibouti

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:59 pm
800 capacity

