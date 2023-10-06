DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Illusion by The Touch Closing Party

Molo Zero
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

E se tutto quello che ti circondasse fosse un’illusione?
Una serata che vi porterà in un universo da esplorare e da scoprire.
Un’esperienza non solo musicale, ma anche visiva e sensoriale.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE SPORTIVA CANOA PALAZZI SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Molo Zero

Via Capoprati, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
600 capacity

