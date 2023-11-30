Top track

Cory Hanson - Another Story from the Center of the Earth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cory Hanson with Slowhand

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cory Hanson - Another Story from the Center of the Earth
Got a code?

About

Cory Hanson’s third solo LP, Western Cum is a high-stepping, hard-dancing, first love/heartbreak, tonight’s-the-night, future nostalgia kind of good time. It follows unpredictably upon 2021’s luminescent Pale Horse Rider, upping the heat to molten levels, Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cory Hanson

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.