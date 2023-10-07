DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PopShock / APOPCALYPSE! Vol. II

Averna Spazio Open
Sat, 7 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsPalermo
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La nostra estate è cominciata e si è conclusa con due grandissime feste all’Averna Spazio Open che avete riempito di bellezza e meraviglia, facendo traboccare le mura dei Cantieri di felicità, per cominciare la nuova stagione al meglio, per offrirvi un’alt Read more

Presentato da IDDI
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Averna Spazio Open

Via Paolo Gili, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.