TRIXTER: ACOUSTIC

The Black Heart
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

TRIXTER: ACOUSTIC

featuring STEVE BROWN and P.J. FARLEY

plus special guest ROB WYLDE

14+ / Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

