Moontricks

The Horseshoe Tavern
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
About

Based in the rustic Kootenay mountains of Western Canada, Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman of nationally renowned electro-folk duo Moontricks draw inspiration from the ongoing cycles of the natural world. Both volatile and constant—like nature’s best offering Read more

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Moontricks

Venue

The Horseshoe Tavern

370 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

