Boiler Room: Budapest | Saturday

Arzenál
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsBudapest
€39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Surprise! If you missed out on tickets to our sold-out return to Budapest, you can join us for Day Two.

First and second release sold out - final release dropping Tues 7th at 10am.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.

Venue

Arzenál

Arzenál, Soroksári út 158., Budapest, 1095, Hungary
Doors open10:00 pm

