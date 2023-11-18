Top track

die Reihe - Side A

Jack Callahan & Jeff Witscher + Drought Spa

The Lab
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

American musicians Jeff Witscher and Jack Callahan are known for their far-ranging work under various monikers (Rene Hell, die Reihe) and deep individual histories within noise, computer music, and new music circles. Their collaborative work often experime Read more

Presented by The Lab.

Lineup

Drought Spa

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

